Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 604 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 836.7% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $366.24 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $372.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.48.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

