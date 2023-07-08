Joystick (JOY) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.84 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded 34.7% lower against the US dollar. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $3,828.74 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00019494 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014170 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,319.17 or 1.00060440 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.01208471 USD and is down -28.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8,012.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.