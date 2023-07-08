JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 369,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,959 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $18,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,981,000 after buying an additional 3,612,871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,949,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,234,000 after buying an additional 2,974,897 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,232,000 after buying an additional 2,938,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,153,000 after buying an additional 2,065,268 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST opened at $49.97 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.21.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

