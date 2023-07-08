Julia Aijun Wang Sells 472 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 472 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $84,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Julia Aijun Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 23rd, Julia Aijun Wang sold 840 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $153,594.00.

BeiGene Stock Performance

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $189.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.70. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $124.46 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.66) by $0.32. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 41.58% and a negative net margin of 123.48%. The company had revenue of $447.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BGNE. Bank of America lifted their target price on BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 3M restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

