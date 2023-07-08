Kokoswap One Day Trading Volume Tops $30,039.23 (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Kokoswap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001213 BTC on exchanges. Kokoswap has a total market cap of $94.61 million and approximately $30,039.23 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kokoswap has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kokoswap Token Profile

Kokoswap’s launch date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kokoswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kokoswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

