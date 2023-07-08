Ledyard National Bank Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $7,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 451,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $371,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,196,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,869. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.54. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $63.77.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

