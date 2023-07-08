Ledyard National Bank Has $2.44 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after buying an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $531,416,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,450,000 after purchasing an additional 856,540 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,049,000 after purchasing an additional 822,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after purchasing an additional 794,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.74. 1,678,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.12. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company has a market cap of $90.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

