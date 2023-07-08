Ledyard National Bank Has $3.81 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.61. 2,194,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $176.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

