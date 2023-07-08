Ledyard National Bank Has $5.46 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ledyard National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 15,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 541,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,651,000 after acquiring an additional 17,091 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 47,193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,424,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.76.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,094,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,697,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $95.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.95 and its 200-day moving average is $83.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.87%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

