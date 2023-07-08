Ledyard National Bank Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ledyard National Bank cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after buying an additional 8,349,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after buying an additional 5,191,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,748,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 450.1% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,701,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,349 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.05.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $173.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,585,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.97 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.56.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.