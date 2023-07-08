Ledyard National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,632,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712,819 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,341,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,069,990,000 after acquiring an additional 115,268 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $903,771,000 after acquiring an additional 205,714 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,390,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.26. 4,082,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,295. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $107.92. The firm has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,673,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $1,069,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,673,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,031 shares of company stock valued at $20,306,102. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

