Ledyard National Bank Trims Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,344 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,057,164,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,852,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,321,312,000 after purchasing an additional 375,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,134 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Danaher Price Performance

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,534,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,476. The stock has a market cap of $171.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

