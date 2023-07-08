Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 33,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 24,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.
Legacy Education Alliance Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.
Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter.
Legacy Education Alliance Company Profile
Legacy Education Alliance, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands.
