Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.15.

A number of brokerages have commented on LNC. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

LNC stock opened at $26.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.81. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $54.59.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.38%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In related news, Director Gary C. Kelly acquired 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,978.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 368.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

