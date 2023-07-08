Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,112 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,092 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $106.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $115.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

