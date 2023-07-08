Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 396 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Tractor Supply accounts for approximately 0.9% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $529,571,000 after acquiring an additional 71,025 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after acquiring an additional 985,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,427,000 after acquiring an additional 387,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,485,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,162,000 after acquiring an additional 45,530 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.15.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $216.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $181.40 and a one year high of $251.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.