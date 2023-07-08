Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 97,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 67,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.2% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 52,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE KMI opened at $16.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.