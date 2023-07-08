Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems makes up 0.7% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,847,587,000 after buying an additional 130,675 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,291,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,787,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,797,000 after purchasing an additional 40,022 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,675,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 3,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $1,604,810.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,593,528.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,870 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $1,330,388.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,966 shares in the company, valued at $62,099,939.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 3,462 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $1,604,810.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 275,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,593,528.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,088 shares of company stock valued at $19,081,728 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $513.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $483.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.94. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $553.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MPWR. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

