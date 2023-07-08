Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 386,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $214.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GD. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

