Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) Trading Up 15.1%

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR – Free Report) shares were up 15.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 864,465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 906,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Liquid Media Group Trading Up 15.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquid Media Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liquid Media Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,002 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.18% of Liquid Media Group worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquid Media Group Company Profile

Liquid Media Group Ltd. provides business solutions empowering independent TV and content creators to package, finance, deliver, and monetize their intellectual property worldwide. The company makes and distributes social impact-based film programming and curriculum to various audiences and markets through subscription-based video-on-demand streaming service.

