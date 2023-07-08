Litecoin Trading 6.9% Lower This Week (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $7.19 billion and $473.53 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $98.09 or 0.00324582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000216 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00012490 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000267 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,315,939 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

