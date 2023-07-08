LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.71

LMS Capital plc (LON:LMS – Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.71 ($0.30) and traded as high as GBX 23.90 ($0.30). LMS Capital shares last traded at GBX 23.90 ($0.30), with a volume of 3,475 shares traded.

LMS Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £17.92 million, a PE ratio of -1,110.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 25.79.

LMS Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a GBX 0.63 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from LMS Capital’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. LMS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5,000.00%.

LMS Capital Company Profile

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

