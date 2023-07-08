LooksRare (LOOKS) Market Cap Reaches $51.07 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One LooksRare token can now be bought for approximately $0.0576 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LooksRare has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $51.07 million and $1.42 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000032 BTC.

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 919,069,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 886,320,442 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

Buying and Selling LooksRare

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

