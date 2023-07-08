LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on September 29th

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th.

LTC Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 121.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.0%.

LTC Properties Price Performance

LTC opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.94. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $30.87 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LTC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In related news, Director Timothy Triche sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $198,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,207.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LTC Properties

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in LTC Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 6.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 215 properties in 29 states with 31 operating partners.

Featured Articles

