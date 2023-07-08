Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases 96 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,654,000 after acquiring an additional 48,141 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $658,788,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,755 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,061 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,716.00.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,470.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,515.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2,490.41. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,050.21 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $29.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.36 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

