Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases New Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. Broadcom makes up 1.1% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 195,918 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,617,879,000 after buying an additional 513,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Broadcom by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 4,909,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Broadcom by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,545,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $846.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $765.82 and its 200 day moving average is $658.63. The company has a market cap of $349.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $921.78.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.47.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

