Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $408.89 Million Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,822,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 589,494 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.75% of Rogers Communications worth $408,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $1,219,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $186,241,000 after acquiring an additional 455,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

RCI stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $50.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average is $46.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.11%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

