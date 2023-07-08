Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $638.49 Million in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,233,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $638,488,000. Accenture comprises about 1.0% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.35% of Accenture at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 27.0% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 16,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. TD Cowen cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Societe Generale increased their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $305.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.36 and a 200-day moving average of $281.85. The company has a market capitalization of $203.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.93%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

