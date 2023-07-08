Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 157,585 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,343,485 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 157,585 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $198,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,867,497,000 after acquiring an additional 701,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,639,000 after acquiring an additional 313,686 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $2,598,736,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $153.54 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.06 and a 52-week high of $159.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $413.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

