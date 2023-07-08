Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 567,162 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,936,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 567,162 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for about 1.1% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.94% of Enbridge worth $721,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after acquiring an additional 510,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after acquiring an additional 112,553 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Price Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $36.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.64. The stock has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $45.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 295.51%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.