Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 67,992 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,554,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67,992 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $222,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 588.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

Progressive Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,930 shares of company stock worth $3,520,185. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $131.26 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $109.42 and a 1 year high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.38. The company has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a PE ratio of 93.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

