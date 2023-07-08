Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Manitex International Price Performance

Shares of MNTX opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.95 million, a PE ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Manitex International has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88.

Get Manitex International alerts:

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $67.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manitex International will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitex International

About Manitex International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Manitex International in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manitex International in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.