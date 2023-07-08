Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) versus Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition (NASDAQ:MEOA) Head-To-Head Survey

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) and Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition (NASDAQ:MEOA – Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Marin Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Marin Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Marin Software has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software -113.22% -62.38% -48.30% Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition N/A -25.57% 2.80%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software $20.02 million 0.57 -$18.23 million ($1.35) -0.49 Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition N/A N/A $5.94 million N/A N/A

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marin Software.

Summary

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition beats Marin Software on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waxahachie, Texas.

