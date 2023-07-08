Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Trading Down 0.6%

Marwyn Value Investors Limited (LON:MVI – Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 88.30 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.14). 1,844 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 47,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.50 ($1.15).

Marwyn Value Investors Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £51.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2,250.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 92.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 94.06.

Marwyn Value Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. Marwyn Value Investors’s payout ratio is presently -22,500.00%.

Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

