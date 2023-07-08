Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) Shares Down 10.7%

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 6,119 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 9,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Mastermind Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26.

Mastermind Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastermind, Inc, an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients. Its programs cover various forms, such as creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastermind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastermind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.