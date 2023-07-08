Maverix Metals (NYSEMKT:MMX) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:MMX – Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.00. 62,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 367,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.
The stock has a market capitalization of $736.90 million, a P/E ratio of 62.51 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMX. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 19,146 shares during the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
