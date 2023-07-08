Maverix Metals (NYSEMKT:MMX) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:MMX – Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.00. 62,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 367,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Maverix Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $736.90 million, a P/E ratio of 62.51 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maverix Metals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMX. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 19,146 shares during the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

