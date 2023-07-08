McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 1,312 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $216.86 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.33. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.15.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.