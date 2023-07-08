Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Sells $206,997.40 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total value of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $203,604.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $201,243.06.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total value of $195,041.08.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $191,330.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total value of $178,377.32.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.5 %

META opened at $290.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.27. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $298.12. The company has a market capitalization of $744.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 457 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

