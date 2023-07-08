Michael Skynner Sells 451 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) CTO Michael Skynner sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $11,320.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 70,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,192.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.60. The firm has a market cap of $760.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.24). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 801.45% and a negative return on equity of 44.57%. The business had revenue of $4.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Bicycle Therapeutics

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,303,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,514,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 41.5% in the first quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 967,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after acquiring an additional 283,922 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,655,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 699,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 643,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after buying an additional 73,728 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.