Michael Skynner Sells 451 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) CTO Michael Skynner sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $11,320.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 70,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,192.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.60. The firm has a market cap of $760.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.73.
Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.24). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 801.45% and a negative return on equity of 44.57%. The business had revenue of $4.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,303,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,514,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 41.5% in the first quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 967,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after acquiring an additional 283,922 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,655,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 699,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 643,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after buying an additional 73,728 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.
