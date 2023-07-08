Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance

NERV stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $59.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.32. As a group, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Minerva Neurosciences news, President Geoff Race sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $85,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Remy Luthringer sold 23,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $91,449.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,644.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Geoff Race sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $85,015.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 51,324 shares in the company, valued at $197,597.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,415 shares of company stock worth $192,503. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Minerva Neurosciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NERV. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 27,612 shares during the period. 30.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

