Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Takes $93,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU opened at $36.46 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.51.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

