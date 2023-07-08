MOBLAND (SYNR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $104.94 Million

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. In the last week, MOBLAND has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One MOBLAND token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. MOBLAND has a total market cap of $104.94 million and approximately $100,279.93 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MOBLAND Profile

MOBLAND was first traded on January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

Buying and Selling MOBLAND

