Molten Ventures (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Molten Ventures (OTCMKTS:GRWXF – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

GRWXF opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88. Molten Ventures has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $5.40.

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, start-ups, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

