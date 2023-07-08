Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises approximately 1.6% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Mondelez International by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.00. 6,720,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,589,303. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

