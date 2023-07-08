Monero (XMR) Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $167.18 or 0.00552592 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Monero has a market cap of $3.06 billion and $52.98 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,254.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.00322136 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.07 or 0.00922394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00012770 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00063019 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00142330 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,302,159 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

