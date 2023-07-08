Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,847,587,000 after purchasing an additional 130,675 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,291,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,787,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,797,000 after purchasing an additional 40,022 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,675,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,068 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $1,330,388.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,099,939.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $1,330,388.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,099,939.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.60, for a total transaction of $455,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,658,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,088 shares of company stock valued at $19,081,728. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

MPWR stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $513.90. 350,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,662. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $553.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $483.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

