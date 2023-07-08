Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires 146 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,000,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,886,000 after purchasing an additional 52,184 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,181,000 after purchasing an additional 86,561 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 838,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $7,675,000.

Shares of MDY stock traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $475.20. 615,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,828. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $458.27 and its 200-day moving average is $460.08. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

