Montecito Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $49.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,779,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,251,741. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

