Montecito Bank & Trust Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.4% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.65. 1,301,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,516. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95. The firm has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.28.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

