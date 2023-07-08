Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1.69 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $113,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 138,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 28.6% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 65,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,989,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.10.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $405.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,108. Deere & Company has a one year low of $288.34 and a one year high of $448.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $118.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

